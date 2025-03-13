A £607,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme in Ballymoney is underway, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announce.

The carriageway resurfacing scheme on A26 Frosses Road (Portrush Road Roundabout) and B62 Ballybogey Road/Portrush Road began on Thursday, March 13.

The resurfacing scheme will include the Portrush Road Roundabout and extend up to near the junction with Queens Avenue, Ballymoney.

Minister Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Ballymoney area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users. The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses, and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

Minister Kimmins announces £607,000 road improvement scheme for A26 Frosses Road and B62 Ballybogey Road / Portrush Road, Ballymoney. CREDIT NI WORLD

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary for various road closures as detailed below:

B62 Ballybogey/Portrush Road closure: Thursday 13 March to Friday 14 March, between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

During these times, signed diversionary routes will be in place via:

C92 Newbridge Road – C92 Coleraine Road – B62 Coleraine Road – B62 Charles Street – B66 Market Street – B66 Knock Road – A26 Frosses Road – B62 Ballybogey Road and vice versa.

A26 Frosses Road (Portrush Road Roundabout) and B62 Ballybogey/Portrush Road closure: Tuesday 18 March until Saturday 22 March, between the hours of 7pm and 6.30am.

During these times, signed diversionary routes will be in place via:

Diversion 1 (Eastbound/Westbound traffic): C92 Newbridge Road – C92 Coleraine Road – B62 Coleraine Road – B62 Charles Street – B66 Market Street – B66 Knock Road and vice versa

Diversion 2: (Southbound/Northbound traffic): B67 Benvardin Road – B66 Castlecatt Road – B66 Knock Road – A26 Frosses Road and vice versa.

B62 Ballybogey/Portrush Road closure: Monday 24 March until Friday 28 March, between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

During these times, signed diversionary routes will be in place via:

C92 Newbridge Road – C92 Coleraine Road – B62 Coleraine Road – B62 Charles Street – B66 Market Street – B66 Knock Road – A26 Frosses Road – B62 Ballybogey Road and vice versa.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. Access will be available to residents and emergency vehicles only.

Road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, March 28, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: http://www.TrafficwatchNI.com