Deans Road has been closed to traffic at the junction of the Bleary Road. The NI Ambulance Service is currently in attendance.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “The Deans Road in Lurgan is currently closed at the junction with the Bleary Road due to a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey.”