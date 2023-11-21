Register
Road near Lurgan closed by PSNI as emergency services deal with road crash

A road on the outskirts of Lurgan has been closed as the emergency services deal with a road traffic collision this morning.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:03 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT
Deans Road has been closed to traffic at the junction of the Bleary Road. The NI Ambulance Service is currently in attendance.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “The Deans Road in Lurgan is currently closed at the junction with the Bleary Road due to a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey.”

