Road racing hero Michael Dunlop has thrown his support behind two coffee mornings in support of the Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor’s chosen charities.

The Ballymoney rider has presented Mayor Cllr Ciaran McQuillan with two special edition signed T-shirts to be used as fundraisers for the Mayor’s chosen charities for his year in office – NI Kidney Patients’ Association and MindWise.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I would like to thank Michael for his very generous donation. I’m sure the signed t-shirts will be very sought after by his fans and will raise much needed funds for both charities.”

While working with Northern Ireland based mental health charity MindWise to promote the support they offer, Councillor McQuillan hopes to help trigger conversations in schools and community groups across the Borough.

Ballymoney road racer Michael Dunlop, pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, at his Homecoming event in October 2024. CREDIT CCGBC

Speaking last year at the launch of his chosen charities Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I have chosen to partner with MindWise to help focus on addressing the stigma of mental health for men in rural communities.

“I would like this partnership to help shine a spotlight on the importance of mental health support for everyone and help to encourage early intervention at a young age on these issues."

The Mayor’s second chosen charity, The Northern Ireland Kidney Patients’ Association (NIKPA), was formed in 1993 and is dedicated to supporting Northern Ireland kidney patients, their families and carers.

Speaking about his partnership with NIKPA, Councillor McQuillan said: “I have seen first-hand the challenges kidney dialysis and kidney transplanted patients face and the support that The Northern Ireland Kidney Patients’ Association offers to patients and their families is of the utmost importance.”

The first of two coffee mornings in aid of these organisations will take place on Saturday, February 1 in Dungiven Library from 10.30am to 1pm.

The Mayor will be joined by Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tanya Stirling, for the second event being held on Saturday, February 15 in Coleraine Town Hall from 10am to 1pm, during which time the signed t-shirts will be presented to representatives from each charity.

Anyone who is unable to attend on the day, can donate to the Mayor’s charities via the link: https://causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/council/mayor/the-mayors-charity