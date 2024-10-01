Road reopens after 'serious' road crash near Magheralin, says PSNI

By Carmel Robinson
Published 1st Oct 2024, 14:43 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 16:12 BST
A road in Magheralin has reopened after a ‘serious’ road traffic collision at which the emergency services attended.

It is understood firefighters from the NI Fire and Rescue Service attended with paramedics from the NI Ambulance Service as well as the PSNI.

The incident happened on the Lurgan Road/Belfast Road, Magheralin.

Earlier the PSNI said diversions were in place following the collision. However this afternoon a PSNI spokesperson said: “The Belfast Road in Magheralin has now reopened following an earlier road traffic collision.”

