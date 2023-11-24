Register
Cllr Stewart chats with Jean Adams at the Mosside Road Safety eventCllr Stewart chats with Jean Adams at the Mosside Road Safety event
Cllr Stewart chats with Jean Adams at the Mosside Road Safety event

Road Safety event held for Mosside community

Mosside Educational Rural Culture Society recently held a Road Safety event in Mosside Orange Hall.
By Una Culkin
Published 24th Nov 2023, 09:58 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 09:59 GMT

In a post on social media, the Culture Society said: “Another great workshop today in Mosside supported by the Causeway Coast & Glens PCSP. We had a great honour to be joined tonight with our Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Mayor Stephen Callaghan.”

The group also thanked councillors Allister Kyle, Bill Kennedy, Lee Kane, Jonathan McAuley and Richard Stewart for attending the workshops. Thanks were also offered to Leanne Abernethy for her work for the Society, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the PSNI for carrying out the workshops.

“A big thank you to everyone who attended these events.”

Chelsea and Christine McLean at the Mosside Road Safety event.

Clle McAuley, Cllr Kyle, DJ Hickinson, Cllr Stewart, Constable Reeves, Mayor Cllr Steven Callaghan and Constable McKenna at the Mosside Safety event

Cllr Richard Stewart, Danny Hickinson and Mayor Cllr Steven Callaghan at the Mosside Road Safety event

Constables McKenna and Reeves with Jean Adams at the Mosside Road Safety event

