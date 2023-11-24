Road Safety event held for Mosside community
In a post on social media, the Culture Society said: “Another great workshop today in Mosside supported by the Causeway Coast & Glens PCSP. We had a great honour to be joined tonight with our Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Mayor Stephen Callaghan.”
The group also thanked councillors Allister Kyle, Bill Kennedy, Lee Kane, Jonathan McAuley and Richard Stewart for attending the workshops. Thanks were also offered to Leanne Abernethy for her work for the Society, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the PSNI for carrying out the workshops.
“A big thank you to everyone who attended these events.”