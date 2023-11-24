Mosside Educational Rural Culture Society recently held a Road Safety event in Mosside Orange Hall.

In a post on social media, the Culture Society said: “Another great workshop today in Mosside supported by the Causeway Coast & Glens PCSP. We had a great honour to be joined tonight with our Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Mayor Stephen Callaghan.”

The group also thanked councillors Allister Kyle, Bill Kennedy, Lee Kane, Jonathan McAuley and Richard Stewart for attending the workshops. Thanks were also offered to Leanne Abernethy for her work for the Society, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the PSNI for carrying out the workshops.

“A big thank you to everyone who attended these events.”

1 . Event Chelsea and Christine McLean at the Mosside Road Safety event. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

2 . Events Clle McAuley, Cllr Kyle, DJ Hickinson, Cllr Stewart, Constable Reeves, Mayor Cllr Steven Callaghan and Constable McKenna at the Mosside Safety event Photo: McAuley Multimedia

3 . Event Cllr Richard Stewart, Danny Hickinson and Mayor Cllr Steven Callaghan at the Mosside Road Safety event Photo: McAuley Multimedia