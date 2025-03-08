Robert Braniff: PSNI share image of man they 'want to speak to'
Police have issued a photograph of a man they want to speak to in relation to an ongoing investigation.
They shared the image of Robert Braniff on social media, urging the public across Northern Ireland to share the post to help locate him.
“If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts,” a police spokesperson said.
Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting the reference number 1068 - 03/03/25.
