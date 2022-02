They have appealed for the public to help trace Robert Milliken, who was last seen at around 11am in the Stiles Way area of Antrim.

He is described as being in his mid 30s, 5’ 10” in height and of slim build. He was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms and a khaki green hoody.

Anyone who has seen Mr Milliken or has any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact police on 101 quoting serial 664 20/02/22.