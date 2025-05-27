A well-known Northern Ireland media advertising executive has been remembered as “one of a kind” who “dedicated his life to newspapers”.

Robert (Robbie) Abraham passed away suddenly at his home in Dromore, Co Down on Monday.

Colleagues both past and present have shared their shock at hearing the sad news of his death.

Robbie started his advertising career in 1986 with Morton Newspapers, managing all of its weekly titles at various stages, including the Ulster Star, Larne Times series, Lurgan Mail, Portadown Times, Mid Ulster Mail and Coleraine, Ballymoney and Ballymena Times. His roles within the company as it changed hands over the years also included responsibilities for the News Letter and Derry Journal.

Robbie had been an account handler at Ulster Bank for five years before beginning a career in advertising. He also volunteered in a managerial role for Lisburn Business in the Community, where he was chairman for a number of years, working with various local charities.

At the time of his passing, Robbie was the regional advertising manager of the Ulster Gazette in Armagh, Newry Democrat and Co. Down Outlook, which belong to the Alpha Media Group.

His colleagues at the Newry Democrat spoke of their sadness.

"It is with a heavy heart that we convey the sudden death of our regional advertising manager, Mr Robert (Robbie) Abraham,” they posted on social media onTuesday morning.

"Robbie was based at our office at Hill Street in the city and was a highly respected member of the business community. He had dedicated his life to newspapers and had managed many titles in over 40 years service to the industry.

"Robbie will be missed by his work colleagues; family and friends. Rest In Peace Robbie.”

Jean Long, chief executive officer of Alpha Media Group, said: “It is with very great sadness that I learned of Robbie’s sudden death. He was a great friend and colleague to many and he will be sorely missed by everyone.

"I personally have known Robbie since we started in media many years ago and like a few others in our business I have the most wonderful memories to look back on of a character full of life and drive to do his best always.

"Robbie was one of a kind and his passion for the business never faltered, even during challenging times - he just simply kept going, always striving to do his best in the most honest and hardworking way.

"Our thoughts are with his boys whom he was very proud of and the rest of the family at this sad time.”

Valerie Martin, senior weeklies editor with National World in Northern Ireland, said she had fond memories of Robbie during his time working for the former Morton group weekly titles.

"Robbie was a real character, he always worked extremely hard but also knew how to enjoy himself. I always remember him bouncing into the office full of enthusiasm for his work – he certainly wasn’t someone you could ignore.”

Other former colleagues shared their own tributes on social media.

One said: “I loved working for him and with him during my time with Johnston Press, from a boss he became a friend, I have so many fond memories. The stars have gained one hell of a character.”

Another added: “Robert was always good company. Worked hard and enjoyed life to the full. Great memories of him, sad loss.”

A keen rugby enthusiast, Robbie has also been fondly remembered by Dromore Rugby Football Club.

"It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing of club member Robert Abraham,” a club spokesperson said.

"Abe played throughout DRFC over the years and extended his involvement in rugby by becoming a referee to see out his career. The officers and members of DRFC would like to extend our sympathies to Robert’s close family and friends.”

A family notice described him as “dearly loved father of Andrew (Sarah), James, Daniel (Gemma). A dear brother of Sharon, Paul and Michael”.