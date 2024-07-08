Robert Shingleton. Photo provided by PSNI

Police in Mid and East Antrim say they are increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of 42-year-old male, Robert Shingleton.

In an appeal issued on Monday (July 8) evening, the PSNI said: “Robert has not been heard from since Thursday 4th July 2024 and was last believed to have been travelling in his vehicle, a red Peugeot 207, registration XKZ3319, which has been located at Tardree Forest.