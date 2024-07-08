Robert Shingleton: Mid and East Antrim police increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of missing male (42)
Police in Mid and East Antrim say they are increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of 42-year-old male, Robert Shingleton.
In an appeal issued on Monday (July 8) evening, the PSNI said: “Robert has not been heard from since Thursday 4th July 2024 and was last believed to have been travelling in his vehicle, a red Peugeot 207, registration XKZ3319, which has been located at Tardree Forest.
"If you have any information in regards to Robert, please contact 101 and quote serial reference number 629 of 08/07/2024. Thank you.”
