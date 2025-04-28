Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to former Ballymena deputy mayor Robin Cherry MBE who died on Saturday (April 26) after a short illness.

Mr Cherry served on the legacy Ballymena Borough Council and more recently was a councillor on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council until he retired in April 2023.

Leading tributes, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman William McCaughey said it is with sadness that council has learnt of the passing of Mr Cherry.

The first citizen added: “I had known Robin for many years both in his role as an elected member of council, and in his role as president of the Ballymena Chamber of Commerce.

Robin Cherry MBE. Photo: Press Eye/Darren Kidd

“Robin was a gentleman and extremely well respected by all at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. I wish to extend my condolences to his wife, Adeline, his children, grandchildren and wider family.”

In a statement, the Ulster Unionist Party said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our esteemed former Ulster Unionist councillor, Mr Robin Cherry MBE. Robin was a pillar of the community whose dedication and service have left a lasting impact across North Antrim and beyond.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Robin’s beloved wife, Adeline, his son Adrian, daughter Karen, and the entire Cherry family circle during this time of sorrow.”

Greatly Missed

South Antrim Ulster Unionist MP Robin Swann said, “Robin always provided sage and measured advice to anyone who sought it. In his contributions to the agricultural community and especially the potato industry, he was often ahead of his time. He will be greatly missed by many, a gentleman who was widely respected.”

Colin Crawford, North Antrim MLA, expressed his condolences, saying, “On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party and the constituents of North Antrim, I express my deepest condolences on the passing of Robin Cherry MBE, a dedicated and respected former councillor for the Braid area.

“Robin served his community with unwavering commitment and distinction. His contributions and tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on the lives of many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be dearly missed.”

Mid and East Antrim Cllr Alan Barr, a Braid representative, stated: “I am saddened by the passing of Robin Cherry MBE. Robin was a gentleman and a great mentor to me as a council candidate and continued to be so after my election. His advice will be sorely missed.

“I am honoured to be following in his footsteps and will do my best to maintain his legacy within the Braid. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

East Antrim MLA John Stewart said, “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robin Cherry. I had the pleasure of serving on Mid and East Antrim Council with Robin and I was always taken by his diligent work and passion for public service. My thoughts are with his entire family circle at this difficult time.”

In an online tribute, party colleague Cllr Brian Thompson, a Ballymena representative, said: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robin Cherry. Robin had served on both Mid and East Antrim council and the Ballymena Borough Council for many years as an Ulster Unionist.

“He was greatly respected as a councillor and as an innovative businessman, particularly within the potato farming industry. I found Robin to be an absolute gentleman and counted him as a friend. I extend my deepest sympathy to the Cherry family.”

Robin was deputy mayor of Ballymena from 2011 until 2012. He was also a past president of the Ballymena Chamber of Commerce and was awarded the MBE for services to agriculture. Mr Cherry, a farmer, was also a board member of the Balmoral Show.

In a tribute in the council chamber on his retirement, then Ulster Unionist group leader Keith Turner said: “He carried out his duties for council with utmost diligence and has left no stone unturned in his quest to bring better cemetery provision to Clough.”

He praised Robin for his guidance as president of Ballymena Chamber of Commerce during the Covid pandemic.

Mr Cherry’s funeral will take place on Wednesday April 30. After a private committal, a service of thanksgiving for his life will be held in Clough Presbyterian Church outside Ballymena.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter