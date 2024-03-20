Rock Choir fundraise in Ballymena for Dementia NI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They were singing to raise vital funds for Dementia NI, a cause close to the hearts of many of the members including Rachel.

Rachel said: “We had a fantastic time singing at the Tower Shopping Centre. We are proud to be supporting an incredible charity, Dementia NI. We were able to raise an incredible £300 in just 30 minutes! For many this is a cause close to home and our Rockies sang with real heart and spirit, it was a proud moment."

Rock Choir launched in and around Belfast just over a year-and-a-half ago and since then has quickly amassed more than 600 members. Rock Choir will be supporting Dementia NI over the next year with various fundraising drives. They will also be supporting smaller local charities.

Rock Choir attracts individuals from all walks of life and these members experience a huge range of health benefits due to the many life-changing ingredients that make up its unique offering. It is a second family to many and members gain support and experience friendship by being part of the choir.

There are many physical and mental advantages to group singing and the Rock Choir team ensure that the unique educational and social schedule ticks many boxes, culminating in a joyous and life-changing experience for the members.

Its uplifting ethos of fun, friendship and community spirit is a huge part of its attraction and members enjoy a dynamic and busy new social life as well as connecting with their community.

At an individual level, it helps improve people's well-being by building their self-confidence, with some members reporting that they have come off anti-depressants, experienced a marked change in their self-esteem and in turn now enjoy positive mental and physical health.

Rock Choir performs at approximately 2000 events each year from local community and charity fund-raisers to high-profile National events. It helps raise thousands of pounds a year for local and National charities through these events.