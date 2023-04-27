A diamond ring estimated to be worth more than £80,000 and a rare Rolex watch are among a wealth of luxury items currently under the hammer at Wilson’s Auctions.

The online auction of more than 100 valuable items – including designer handbags, exquisite gold and diamond jewellery and a performance car – closes at 11am on Friday, April 28.

A huge selection of the luxury items allocated to the 48-hour auction will be sold with no reserve prices, meaning the best bidder, on the day, wins. Bidding is open to the public and is online only. Registration is available on wilsonsauctions.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

One major feature of this auction is that more than 20 Rolex watches are going under the hammer with no reserve. Watch investors will be pleased to note that there is a strong line-up of popular models such as Submariner, Date-Just, GMT Master, Day-Date, Sky-Dweller and more. Many of the models on offer are only available on wait lists.

Items included in Wilson's Auctions current luxury lisings - a platinum 9.08ct round brilliant -cut diamond solitaire ring (auction estimate: £80,000 - £100,000); a Louis Vuitton Neverfull 'Game on' limited edition bag; a 2019 BMW M4 wit 12,577 miles and a rare 2021 platinum ice blue Rolex day-date 40 with boxes and papers (auction estimate: £38,000 - £42,000).

A limited-edition Omega Trilogy Collection with papers and box is also something different for bidders to turn their attention to.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Car enthusiasts are sure to be interested in a 2019 BMW M4 with only 12,577 miles.

Seized amongst the proceeds of crime, this is another lot within the unreserved section and will be sold to the highest bidder at the close of the auction.

Wilsons Auctions’ luxury goods auctioneer, Allan McKenzie said: “It’s brilliant to showcase all the various luxury watches within this catalogue and the fact that they are to be sold to the highest bidder really adds to the excitement of this auction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"From the high-end car and the fine jewellery included in this auction also, bidders are certainly being offered a strong line up of luxury assets, with hopefully some good value to be had.

"Customers should note that we are offering these online auctions twice a month and there is always something for everyone. Wilsons Auctions plays an important role in realising a large quantity of assets on behalf of our government clients which has seen us responsible in returning £150 million back into the public purse,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement