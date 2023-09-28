Ronan Wilson: Several thousand turn out for funeral of boy who ‘always had a smile on his face’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Parish priest Fr Paddy Hughes said the people he had spoken to since the schoolboy's death had told him "what can you say?"
Hundreds of people, including many of Ronan's friends from Kildress Wolfe Tones GAA Club, attended requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Dunamore, near Cookstown.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mementoes of the Ronan's short life were placed by boys and girls at the church altar, including a football, medals and photographs.
In his homily, Fr Hughes recalled baptisting Ronan nine years ago and celebrating his first Holy Communion one and a half years ago.
He said he was the "double of his daddy" and always had a smile on his face and was friendly and helpful.
Fr Hughes said Ronan had a love for football, lorries, cars and quads as well as a horse.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He thanked everyone in the local community for their support of the Wilson family following the weekend tragedy.
Fr Hughes said the loss of a child brings a terrible pain and he asked everyone to pray for Ronan's parents, Dean and Emma, and all those who mourn him.
In a reflection, Principal of St Mary's Primary School, Eileen Ward described Ronan as a character with a huge personality who everybody loved.
She said they were eternally blessed to have had Ronan in their lives and cherished his short time with them.
Ronan was laid to rest in the adjourning cemetery.