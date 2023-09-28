Ronan Wilson: Several thousand turn out for funeral of boy who ‘always had a smile on his face’

Mourners attending the funeral Mass for nine-year-old Ronan Wilson today heard the community was left stunned after news of his death in a hit and run at Bundoran late on Saturday night.

Parish priest Fr Paddy Hughes said the people he had spoken to since the schoolboy's death had told him "what can you say?"

Hundreds of people, including many of Ronan's friends from Kildress Wolfe Tones GAA Club, attended requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Dunamore, near Cookstown.

Mementoes of the Ronan's short life were placed by boys and girls at the church altar, including a football, medals and photographs.

Ryan Wilson who was laid to rest following Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Dunamore. Credit: Contributed

In his homily, Fr Hughes recalled baptisting Ronan nine years ago and celebrating his first Holy Communion one and a half years ago.

He said he was the "double of his daddy" and always had a smile on his face and was friendly and helpful.

Fr Hughes said Ronan had a love for football, lorries, cars and quads as well as a horse.

He thanked everyone in the local community for their support of the Wilson family following the weekend tragedy.

Fr Hughes said the loss of a child brings a terrible pain and he asked everyone to pray for Ronan's parents, Dean and Emma, and all those who mourn him.

In a reflection, Principal of St Mary's Primary School, Eileen Ward described Ronan as a character with a huge personality who everybody loved.

She said they were eternally blessed to have had Ronan in their lives and cherished his short time with them.