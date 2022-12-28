A service of thanksgiving for former Ireland and British Lions player, Ronnie Lamont MBE, will be held in Ballyclare this week.

Ronnie Lamont MBE. (Pic by Ballyclare Rugby Club).

Mr Lamont (81), who lived in the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare, was capped 13 times for Ireland between 1965 and 1970.

He passed away peacefully at hospital on December 22.

A service of thanksgiving and celebration will be held in Ballyclare Presbyterian Church on Friday, December 30 at 11am.

A post on the Funeral Times site described the former rugby player and school principal as the “dearly-loved husband of Rosemary, much-loved dad of Alison and Niall, loving father-in-law of Iain and Elaine and best papa of Tiegan, Freya, Jen and Sam. House private please.

"Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o Fleming and Cuthbert Funeral Directors, 141 Mill Road, Ballyclare.

