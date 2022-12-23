Poignant tributes have been paid to former Ireland and British Lions player, Ronnie Lamont MBE, following his passing yesterday (Thursday).

Ronnie Lamont. (Pic Ballyclare RFC).

Mr Lamont (81), who lived in the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare, was capped 13 times for Ireland between 1965 and 1970, winning seven caps as a number eight and six as a flanker.

Leading the tributes on December 22, a spokesperson for his former club Instonians said: “Instonians Rugby Club is very sad to announce that one of our club’s most successful and inspirational players, Ronnie Lamont, passed away earlier this morning.

"He scored one try for Ireland. Ronnie also played for the 1966 British Lions on the tour to Australia and New Zealand and played in all four internationals against New Zealand, scoring one try.

“He was selected by the 1967 New Zealand Rugby Almanac as one of its players of the season. Our deepest sympathy goes out to Ronnie's family and close friends from all at Instonians RFC.”

Paying tribute today (Friday), Independent Ballyclare DEA councillor Michael Stewart, who has known the Lamont family for many years, said: “I was shocked and saddened last night to hear of the passing of much loved and respected British Lion and Irish Rugby legend Ronnie Lamont MBE yesterday morning at the age of 81.

"A giant of a man in every way, Ronnie was a true gentleman, who gave so much to the game of rugby both here in Ballyclare and around the world. “Ronnie went on to become one of the driving forces behind the introduction and development of Mini Rugby in Ulster in 1972.

"The Cloughan will be a quieter place without Ronnie around and the rugby world has lost one of its greats but what an incredible legacy he has left behind to inspire future generations of players and coaches. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ronnie's family and friends at this difficult time.”

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for Ballyclare Rugby Football Club stated: “All at Ballyclare RFC are deeply saddened to learn of the passing, yesterday, of esteemed member Ronnie Lamont.