Tribute has been paid following the death of Carrickfergus businessman and “passionate cyclist” Ronnie McKeegan.

Mr McKeegan passed away peacefully in hospital on Thursday, September 4. He was 82 years of age.

From his base at Madigan Cycles, Ronnie was the go to person for advice and assistance on all things cycling. The much-respected president of Team Madigan Cycling Club, he encouraged numerous people into the sport.

And he was a stalwart supporter and sponsor of many cycling-related events down the decades. When the prestigious Giro d’Italia cycle race came to Northern Ireland in 2014, Madigan Cycles and Team Madigan were involved in preparations to mark the occasion.

Ronnie McKeegan, proprietor of Madigan Cycles and president of Team Madigan Cycle Club. Photo: Phillip Byrne

It was a similar story for the World Police and Fire Games in 2013 with road races organised to run alongside the annual Madigan Grand Prix at Kilroot.

At the 2020 Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Sports Awards, Ronnie McKeegan was honoured for his services to sport.

In a social media tribute, Team Madigan Cycling Club said: “Ronnie was at the heart of this club for 37 years and one of the most passionate cyclists you could ever meet.

“Through the Madigan Pro Bike Shop, and his tireless volunteering on the club and race scene, Ronnie has left a permanent impression on the local cycling community, and he will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Ronnie.”

A Funeral Times notice said Ronald (Ronnie) William James McKeegan was the loving husband of the late Averil, loving father of Andrew and Sharon, father-in-law of Ruth and Kenny and proud granda of Sarah, David, Jack, Zoe and Matthew.

The family notice added: “Your love is always with us, your place no-one can fill, in life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still.”

Mr McKeegan’s funeral service will be held at Joymount Presbyterian Church, Carrickfergus, on Tuesday, September 9, at 1.30pm and afterwards to Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium at 3.00 p.m.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, are invited to British Heart Foundation, c/o S & J Irvine Funeral Directors, 31-35 Irish Quarter South, Carrickfergus BT38 8BL.