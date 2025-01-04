There was a large turnout as fans gathered with Rory Gallagher’s family for a day of celebration at the Ulster Hall, where he gave many memorable performances.

2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the passing of the musician, seen as a trailblazer in Irish rock music, who was renowned for his soulful playing and dynamic performances.

The eye-catching statue was inspired by the January 1972 Melody Maker magazine cover shot of the musician on stage at the Ulster Hall. It was created by renowned sculptors Anto Brennan, Jessica Checkley of Bronze Art Ireland, and David O’Brien of Bronze Art Ireland, with the statue representing a significant cultural and social investment for Belfast.

Born in Ballyshannon and raised in Cork, Rory moved in 1967 to his second home in Belfast, a city that would become a cornerstone of his musical journey.

It was here that Taste, his first blues-rock trio, played the legendary clubs such as Sammy Huston’s, The Maritime and Club Rado. The final Taste concert, featuring John Wilson and Richard McCracken was at Queen’s University in 1970.

At the start of Rory’s solo career, he formed a new band with drummer Wilgar Campbell and bassist Gerry McAvoy. Later he would bring on Lou Martin and Brendan O’Neill, all Belfast musicians, who helped to shape his career.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, said: “We are excited to honour the incredible legacy of Rory Gallagher, a true musical icon who continues to inspire generations.

"This statue will stand as a testament to his enduring impact, not only on the world of music, but on the cultural fabric of Belfast. It is fitting to have the statue at the Ulster Hall where some of his most memorable performances took place and, as a UNESCO City of Music, Belfast is proud to celebrate Rory’s talent, creativity and the joy he brought to so many through his music.”

Donal Gallagher, Rory’s brother and manager, said: “It’s fitting that the city he loved so much is where his legacy will be celebrated for generations to come.

"Belfast wasn’t just a place he performed; it was a city that shaped his musical journey and welcomed him like one of its own. From the early days when he played here, it became a second home, a source of inspiration, and a springboard to international success.”

The Rory Gallagher Statue Project Trust was instrumental in this initiative, working in collaboration with Ulster Hall and Belfast City Council, and with sponsorship from the Department of Culture, Arts and Leisure, Northern Ireland Executive; ICC Belfast; LQ BID; Girvan Architecture Services; Aiken Promotions; Strange Music; and Pipelife Ireland.

It is hoped that the statue will not only commemorate Rory Gallagher’s musical legacy but also serve as a focal point for local and international music fans, drawing visitors to Ulster Hall.

Member of the Rory Gallagher Statue Project Trust, Frank Girvan, said: “It has been many years in the making, and we are incredibly grateful for the support we've received from fans, fellow musicians, and all those who continue to show their commitment to keeping Rory’s legacy alive. From fundraising to performances, we’ve organised numerous initiatives, including the memorial statue in Belfast, to ensure that Rory's contributions to music are never forgotten. We hope more people will join us in these efforts, as we continue to celebrate the music and spirit of a man who changed so many lives.”

