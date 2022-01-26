Rory raises over £1k for men’s health charities

November is renowned for being a busy month for the team at Creative Gardens Bushmills but more so this year and in particular for their Assistant Manager Rory Riley who took part in the Movember charity appeal.
Movember is an annual event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide.
This year Rory decided to get involved and now he has gathered in all his sponsorship, he has raised a fantastic total of £1295.44.
Congratulations to Rory for completing Movember and a big, big thank you to everyone who helped raise money for the charity www.movember.com