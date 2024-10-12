Rosaleen Connors: PSNI 'increasingly concerned' for missing 16-year-old

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Oct 2024, 19:16 GMT
Updated 12th Oct 2024, 19:20 GMT
Rosaleen Connors. Picture: released by PSNIRosaleen Connors. Picture: released by PSNI
Rosaleen Connors. Picture: released by PSNI
Police have issued an to the public to help locate missing 16-year-old Rosaleen Connors.

They said they are becoming increasingly concerned for Rosaleen’s whereabouts.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Rosaleen was last seen in the Sydenham Road area of east Belfast on Monday, October 7, at around 9.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"She is described as being 5ft 6” in height, of slim build and has short, dark brown coloured hair. Rosaleen was last seen wearing a light grey coloured Under Armour tracksuit and white Nike trainers.”

Anyone with information on Rosaleen’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1826 07/10/24.

Related topics:PolicePSNINike

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice