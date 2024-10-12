Rosaleen Connors. Picture: released by PSNI

Police have issued an to the public to help locate missing 16-year-old Rosaleen Connors.

They said they are becoming increasingly concerned for Rosaleen’s whereabouts.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Rosaleen was last seen in the Sydenham Road area of east Belfast on Monday, October 7, at around 9.30pm.

"She is described as being 5ft 6” in height, of slim build and has short, dark brown coloured hair. Rosaleen was last seen wearing a light grey coloured Under Armour tracksuit and white Nike trainers.”

Anyone with information on Rosaleen’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1826 07/10/24.