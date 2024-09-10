Rosaleen Connors: PSNI issue appeal to help trace missing 17-year-old
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of missing teenager Rosaleen Connors.
The 17-year-old was last seen in the Belfast city centre area at around 7.10pm on Monday, September 9.
Rosaleen was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and black trainers.
Anyone who has any information regarding Rosaleen's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1641 09/09/2024.
