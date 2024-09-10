Rosaleen Connors. Picture: released by PSNI

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of missing teenager Rosaleen Connors.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-year-old was last seen in the Belfast city centre area at around 7.10pm on Monday, September 9.

Rosaleen was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and black trainers.

Anyone who has any information regarding Rosaleen's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1641 09/09/2024.