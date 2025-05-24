Rosaleen Connors. Picture: released by PSNI

Police are urging help from the public to locate missing 17-year-old Rosaleen Connors.

They say they are concerned for the teenager, who was last seen at approximately 5pm on Friday evening in the vicinity of 242 Antrim Road, Belfast.

Rosaleen is described as being 5' 7" and has short blonde hair. She was last seen wearing an all black tracksuit, black trainers and a NY Yankees hat.

Anyone with information that can assist police in locating Rosaleen is asked to contact them on 101, 999 in an emergency, or go online to https://orlo.uk/mhHAI and quote serial number 1319 of 23/5/25.