Rosaleen Connors: PSNI issue appeal to locate missing teenager wearing black tracksuit, black trainers and a NY Yankees hat

By Valerie Martin
Published 24th May 2025, 16:58 BST
Rosaleen Connors. Picture: released by PSNIRosaleen Connors. Picture: released by PSNI
Rosaleen Connors. Picture: released by PSNI
Police are urging help from the public to locate missing 17-year-old Rosaleen Connors.

They say they are concerned for the teenager, who was last seen at approximately 5pm on Friday evening in the vicinity of 242 Antrim Road, Belfast.

Rosaleen is described as being 5' 7" and has short blonde hair. She was last seen wearing an all black tracksuit, black trainers and a NY Yankees hat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information that can assist police in locating Rosaleen is asked to contact them on 101, 999 in an emergency, or go online to https://orlo.uk/mhHAI and quote serial number 1319 of 23/5/25.

Related topics:PSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice