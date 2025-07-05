Rossnowlagh Twelfth 2025: 35 of the best pictures as thousands gather in Co Donegal for annual Orange Order demonstration

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Jul 2025, 21:00 BST
Thousands of people, including many from across Northern Ireland, descended on Rossnowlagh in Co Donegal on Saturday for the annual Twelfth celebrations.

Members of the Orange Order in Northern Ireland joined upwards of 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visitors from much further afield, for the day.

The annual Rossnowlagh procession – which many people consider to be the most scenic of any Twelfth parade – traditionally takes place on the last Saturday before July 12.

The parade began close to St John’s Parish Church and made its way along country roads lined with spectators, to the demonstration field on the edge of the Atlantic shoreline.

Martin Whitehead and Nigel Oates from Portadown, LOL 608 pictured at the Rossnowlagh beach. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

83-year-old Nan Leslie from Ballintra, Co. Donegal and of Hilltown Guiding Star WLOL 228 pictured at the parade. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Lodges members making their way onto the beach beside the Atlantic Ocean. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

WLOL members on the beach take a paddle in the Atlantic. . Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

