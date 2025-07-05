Members of the Orange Order in Northern Ireland joined upwards of 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visitors from much further afield, for the day.

The annual Rossnowlagh procession – which many people consider to be the most scenic of any Twelfth parade – traditionally takes place on the last Saturday before July 12.

The parade began close to St John’s Parish Church and made its way along country roads lined with spectators, to the demonstration field on the edge of the Atlantic shoreline.

1 . Rossnowlagh Twelfth Martin Whitehead and Nigel Oates from Portadown, LOL 608 pictured at the Rossnowlagh beach. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

2 . Rossnowlagh Twelfth 83-year-old Nan Leslie from Ballintra, Co. Donegal and of Hilltown Guiding Star WLOL 228 pictured at the parade. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

3 . Rossnowlagh Twelfth Lodges members making their way onto the beach beside the Atlantic Ocean. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye