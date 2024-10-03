Rostrevor beach: PSNI issue details in hope of identifying man's body found in Warrenpoint area of Co Down
They confirmed earlier they had received a report of a sudden death in the Warrenpoint area.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The man was discovered by a member of the public on Rostrevor beach at approximately 7.25am and as yet, we have been unable to establish his identity.
"We believe that the man is aged in his 60s, he was not carrying any identification and was not wearing any distinctive jewellery or any tattoos or piercings.
"We are hoping that these few details may strike a chord with someone and allow us to find out who this man is.
"I would ask anyone who believes they know this man's identity to please get in touch. I am also appealing to those with male family members or friends that may match this description that you have not seen in recent days, to please call them or check on them.
"We are not treating this death as suspicious but it is important that we can inform the man's loved ones of his passing.”
Anyone who can assist police with their enquiries is asked to call them on 101, quoting reference number 211 03/10/24.
