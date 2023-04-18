Register
Rotary Champions Award for Whitehead man Noel

Whitehead man Noel McKee has been recognised for his outstanding work by the Rotary Club of Carrickfergus.

By Helena McManus
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:49 BST
Noel McKee.Noel McKee.
Noel McKee.

Noel received the Rotary Champions Award 2023, which honours exceptional individuals and unsung heroes whose volunteering efforts are having a huge impact on peoples lives at home and internationally.

In 2022, Noel was the recipient of an OBE for his services to charity in Northern Ireland in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, following the MBE he was awarded 20 years previously.

Over the years he has helped to raise more than £1million for charities including NI Cancer Fund for Children, Chest Heart & Stroke, MindWise, Hope House, and the Firefighters’ Charity.

"He is also chair of Whitehead Storehouse and is the brains (and muscle) behind Music and Mind,” Carrickfergus Rotary said.

"A true asset to the local community, Noel is always motivated to find new ways to identify and help those in need. This award is so deserved.”

