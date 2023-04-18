Noel received the Rotary Champions Award 2023, which honours exceptional individuals and unsung heroes whose volunteering efforts are having a huge impact on peoples lives at home and internationally.
In 2022, Noel was the recipient of an OBE for his services to charity in Northern Ireland in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, following the MBE he was awarded 20 years previously.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Over the years he has helped to raise more than £1million for charities including NI Cancer Fund for Children, Chest Heart & Stroke, MindWise, Hope House, and the Firefighters’ Charity.
"He is also chair of Whitehead Storehouse and is the brains (and muscle) behind Music and Mind,” Carrickfergus Rotary said.
"A true asset to the local community, Noel is always motivated to find new ways to identify and help those in need. This award is so deserved.”