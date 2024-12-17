The generosity of the people of Co Armagh is praised by Portadown Rotary after donations exceeding £10k were received during Christmas fundraising.

For two weeks before the Christmas holidays, Rotary Portadown members and charity volunteers man a special Tree of Remembrance at Tesco in Craigavon where people can write a memory of how a charity has helped them or someone they love.

Yusaf Mahat, a member of Rotary Portadown, who was manning the Tree of Remembrance on Wednesday evening at Tesco in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

This year Rotary Portadown charities are the Southern Area Hospice, Saint Vincent de Paul, and the Salvation Army. Each will benefit from donations totally more than £10k.

Rotary Portadown member and award-winning architect Paul McAllister said: “The tree is located at the main entrance lobby at Tesco Extra Craigavon and we thank Tesco for their valued assistance in our efforts.

"Rotary Portadown is always astounded by the generosity of the people of Portadown in giving money and many have stories to tell of how the charities were a help to friends or relatives in leaving messages on the tree.

"We would like to thank all of the contributors who have given and wish them a happy Christmas.”

He revealed that this is the fifth year of the Tree of Remembrance at Tesco Extra in Craigavon. “We have raised a total of over £43,000 for local charities with this Remembrance Tree and we would like, with your help, to do even better this year.

“The Salvation Army and SVP do tremendous work among all sections of the community in need in Portadown. The Southern area Hospice cares for patients and their families in the Southern Trust area, offering specialist palliative and end of life care. This year the Hospice needs to raise £3.6 million to enable them to continue to provide vital specialist palliative care services, this equates to £410 per hour.

"The Tree at Tesco is our main fund-raising project, and the money raised allows us to assist other charities in the Portadown area,” he said.

"Rotary is an international organisation but locally it is a group of people endeavouring to en­hance the lives of others. We can only do this with the help of the local community and busi­nesses operating in the area. Together we can make a difference, and we can let people know that you support us.”