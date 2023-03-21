Rowan Academy students dance their way to success at NICMAC competition in Lisburn
Students from the Rowan Academy of Dance recently took part in NICMAC dance competition, which was held in Lisburn.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:52 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:53 GMT
The competition took place over three days with dancers taking part from all over Northern Ireland.
The students from the Rowan Academy of Dance take regular classes in both Banbridge and Kilkeel with their teachers Eleanor and Emma.
Both teachers are extremely proud of their students who continue to work hard in all ballet, lyrical, tap, hip hop and acro classes which prepare them for competitions, shows and accredited examinations.
