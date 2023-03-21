Rowan Academy students dance their way to success at NICMAC competition in Lisburn

Students from the Rowan Academy of Dance recently took part in NICMAC dance competition, which was held in Lisburn.

The competition took place over three days with dancers taking part from all over Northern Ireland.

The students from the Rowan Academy of Dance take regular classes in both Banbridge and Kilkeel with their teachers Eleanor and Emma.

Both teachers are extremely proud of their students who continue to work hard in all ballet, lyrical, tap, hip hop and acro classes which prepare them for competitions, shows and accredited examinations.

1 . Rowan Academy students dance their way to success Faye McAlorum and Penny Gibson awarded first place in their ballet section. Photo: Rowan Academy of Dance

2 . Rowan Academy students dance their way to success Anna Macauley and Jessica Wall were awarded third place in street dance Photo: Rowan Academy

3 . Rowan Academy students dance their way to success Mya Campbell was awarded second place in her ballet section Photo: Rowan Academy

4 . Rowan Academy students dance their way to success Maisie Norman and Tilly Herron placed second in their ballet category Photo: Rowan Academy of Dance