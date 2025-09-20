Roy Bamber: Man (80) dies after three-vehicle collision at Moorfields near Ballymena
He was Robert Russell Bamber from the Ballymena area, who was known by his family and friends as Roy.
Mr Bamber was the driver of one of three vehicles involved in the crash at Moorfields on Wednesday, September 10.
Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly after 7.05pm on Wednesday, September 10 it was reported a blue Toyota Aygo, a white Citroën Berlingo and a white Audi A3 were involved in a collision at the Moorfields Road, Ballymena at the junction of the Tully Road.
"Mr Bamber, who was driving the Toyota Aygo, was taken to hospital for his injuries, but sadly passed away on Friday, September 19.”