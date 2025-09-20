Roy Bamber: Man (80) dies after three-vehicle collision at Moorfields near Ballymena

By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Sep 2025, 13:05 BST
An 80-year-old man has passed away following a road traffic collision near Ballymena earlier this month.

He was Robert Russell Bamber from the Ballymena area, who was known by his family and friends as Roy.

Mr Bamber was the driver of one of three vehicles involved in the crash at Moorfields on Wednesday, September 10.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly after 7.05pm on Wednesday, September 10 it was reported a blue Toyota Aygo, a white Citroën Berlingo and a white Audi A3 were involved in a collision at the Moorfields Road, Ballymena at the junction of the Tully Road.

The PSNI has confirmed a man has died following a three-vehicle road traffic collision near Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).placeholder image
"Mr Bamber, who was driving the Toyota Aygo, was taken to hospital for his injuries, but sadly passed away on Friday, September 19.”

Police said their enquiries are continuing, and anyone who witnessed the collision or has CCTV or other footage which could assist is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit detectives via 101 quoting reference number 1396 10/09/25.

