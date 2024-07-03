Royal British Legion hosts Somme commemoration at Lisburn War Memorial

1. Remembrance service commemorates the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme
Wreaths were laid at Lisburn War Memorial to mark the anniversaryPhoto: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
2. Remembrance service commemorates the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme
Wreaths were laid at Lisburn War Memorial to mark the anniversaryPhoto: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
3. Remembrance service commemorates the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme
Wreaths were laid at Lisburn War Memorial to mark the anniversaryPhoto: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
4. Remembrance service commemorates the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme
Wreaths were laid at Lisburn War Memorial to mark the anniversaryPhoto: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni