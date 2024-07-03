Wreaths were laid at Lisburn War Memorial to mark the anniversaryWreaths were laid at Lisburn War Memorial to mark the anniversary
Wreaths were laid at Lisburn War Memorial to mark the anniversary

Royal British Legion hosts Somme commemoration at Lisburn War Memorial

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 12:25 BST
On Monday July 1, 2024, the Lisburn branch of the Royal British Legion held a remembrance service at the city’s war memorial to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.

Representatives from the Royal British Legion, as well as Armed Forces Associations, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, and politicians, including Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, laid wreaths at the war memorial to mark the occasion.

Wreaths were laid at Lisburn War Memorial to mark the anniversary

1. Remembrance service commemorates the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme

Wreaths were laid at Lisburn War Memorial to mark the anniversaryPhoto: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Wreaths were laid at Lisburn War Memorial to mark the anniversary

2. Remembrance service commemorates the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme

Wreaths were laid at Lisburn War Memorial to mark the anniversaryPhoto: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Wreaths were laid at Lisburn War Memorial to mark the anniversary

3. Remembrance service commemorates the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme

Wreaths were laid at Lisburn War Memorial to mark the anniversaryPhoto: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Wreaths were laid at Lisburn War Memorial to mark the anniversary

4. Remembrance service commemorates the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme

Wreaths were laid at Lisburn War Memorial to mark the anniversaryPhoto: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Royal British LegionRepresentativesCastlereagh City Council