Members from Royal British Legion branches from across Northern Ireland met at the organisation’s annual conference in Ballymena to discuss issues relating to the charity.

The event on January 18 at the Tullyglass Hotel, was attended by dignitaries including David McCorkell, the Lord Lieutenant for Co Antrim and Tom Wardley, the Senior Naval Officer for Northern Ireland.

Ballyclare RBL members, including Norrie Ramsay, attended the conference alongside Branch Chairman Dennis Chirgwin.

Mr Ramsay said: “We discussed topics in relation to membership and recruitment and exchanged ideas.”