Royal British Legion Standard Bearers display their talents at Hillsborough competition

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 1st Oct 2025, 14:20 BST
The Royal British Legion, Group 7, recently held a competition for Standard Bearers at Hillsborough Presbyterian Church.

Paul Bickell came out on top and will be the Group 7 RBL Standard Bearer for the Year.

The Overall Winner on the Day was Rosie Watson, Novice Winner was Rebecca Bell from Cookstown, Youth Winner was Molly Robinson also from Cookstown.

John Thornhill from the Board of Trustees was in attendance, with Lenny Lucas District Vice Chairman Royal British Legion, and Janet Ochiltree District Chair Women’s Section RBL.

The prizes were presented by The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Alderman Amanda Grehan.

