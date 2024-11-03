People from across Northern Ireland came together to show their support for the Armed Forces community at the Waterfront Hall.

Hosted by UTV broadcaster Paul Clark, the event reflected the poignant anniversaries this year, including the 80th anniversary of D-Day, 25 years since the end of the war in Kosovo and 10 years since the end of UK operations in Afghanistan.

The festival also paid tribute to the RBL’s late national president Sir Clive Johnstone, who died earlier this year.

The audience was entertained with performances from sopranos Lauren Kells and Michelle Baird, and the Chapel Choir of Methodist College Belfast. Performers from HR Dance, a local dance studio based in County Down, took to the stage, and the highly acclaimed Band of the Royal Irish Regiment and The Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the 2nd Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment provided the evening’s musical programme.

The High Sheriff of Belfast, Councillor Sammy Douglas, and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant Dr Nigel Carr MBE were in attendance and joined representatives from the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force to remember, honour and celebrate the Armed Forces community.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of Remembrance at the RBL, said: “In a year when we’re marking significant 80th Second World War anniversaries, it’s important we also take time to remember the service and sacrifices of more recent conflicts and the younger generation of the Armed Forces community.

"Events like the Royal British Legion’s Northern Ireland Festival of Remembrance provide an opportunity to honour the memories of those who have served in our Armed Forces in the past, whilst remembering those still serving today who protect our democratic freedoms and the way of life we all enjoy.”

