Albert and Jeannie McMullan will mark their platinum wedding anniversary on Sunday, December 25.
The couple have received a telegram from King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, on the occasion of their 70th anniversary.
Albert (90) and Jeanie (93), who have lived in the town for 51 years, were married at St Matthew’s Parish Church, Canbrai Street, Belfast, back in 1952.
The couple have five sons, nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Jeannie worked at Larne Harbour for many years, while Albert was a long-distance lorry driver working for various companies in and around Belfast and Larne. His last employment was with Scania Road Trucks in Larne until his retirement at around the age of 75.
A very keen golfer, Albert was still enjoying a round of the course during the summer months.