Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Royal greetings for Larne couple’s extra special Christmas Day

A well-known couple in the Larne community will celebrate a significant milestone on Christmas Day complete with royal greetings.

By The Newsroom
60 minutes ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 8:31pm

Albert and Jeannie McMullan will mark their platinum wedding anniversary on Sunday, December 25.

The couple have received a telegram from King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, on the occasion of their 70th anniversary.

Albert (90) and Jeanie (93), who have lived in the town for 51 years, were married at St Matthew’s Parish Church, Canbrai Street, Belfast, back in 1952.

Most Popular
Albert and Jeannie McMullan pictured in June for a family wedding.

The couple have five sons, nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Jeannie worked at Larne Harbour for many years, while Albert was a long-distance lorry driver working for various companies in and around Belfast and Larne. His last employment was with Scania Road Trucks in Larne until his retirement at around the age of 75.

Read More
Over 100 people attend Magheramorne festive celebration

A very keen golfer, Albert was still enjoying a round of the course during the summer months.

LarneBelfast