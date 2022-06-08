Royal Honours for local people

This year’s awards were particularly poignant for recipients as the country marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Former organist and musical director at Christ Church in Lisburn, Richard Yarr, was awarded and MBE.

Richard, who is Senior Producer of Music, Arts and Events at BBCNI and presenter of the popular Sunday evening programme, Sounds Sacred, on BBC Radio Ulster, said: “My initial response was one of shock, then humility and delight.

Richard Yarr

“The Honour recognises not only my personal accomplishments, but also those of the teams and groups I’ve worked with in Northern Ireland and beyond. I’ve been brilliantly supported.

“Music has provided me with the most incredible experiences and I’m so pleased to bring similar opportunities to others in whatever way I can.

“It’s particularly nice to have received this on the occasion of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. I’m not quite sure when the Investiture will be but it will involve a trip to either Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, and a lovely opportunity for my family and I to enjoy a landmark moment. I’m sure I’ll be nervous but I’ll definitely embrace it all.”

The Manager of the Atlas Women’s Centre in Lisburn, Gay Sherry-Bingham, was also honoured with a BEM for her tireless work in the community, She started as a volunteer with teh Atlas Mobile Creche in 2000, before becoming Project Leader and then Manager.

June Cairns

“I must admit I love my work, the people I work with and the people I meet every day through Atlas,” she said. “To be awarded the BEM for services to disadvantaged women in Lisburn, particularly during Covid 19, I feel truly honoured and overwhelmed, what an accolade and all the thoughtful comments and best wishes I have received,

“I have laughed and cried and I will wear my medal with pride. It is great too be part of an amazing team and organisation that helps support all sections of the local community.”

Acute Frailty & Rehabilitation Ward Manager, June Cairns has been honoured with an MBE in recognition of her Services to Health in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

June has worked in Lagan Valley Hospital for over 41 years; she started her career as a young nurse on the surgical ward and has managing to work her way through every single ward within the hospital, which is an achievement that not many people hold.

Atlas Women's Centre Manager Gay Sherry-Bingham was award the BEM in the Queen's Birthday Honours

June is thrilled to receive this honour and said, “I am absolutely humbled and delighted to receive my MBE, I have achieved so many wonderful things in my career, including winning RCN Manager of the Year and various awards based on the work within ward 14. I always come to work to do my best but I would not be able to do my job without the support of the fabulous and dynamic multidisciplinary team that I work with and of course my husband.”

Other local recipients include Patricia Donnelly from Lisburn, who was the head of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, Nigel James Kerry from Dromore, head of Estates Operations at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, Francis Ephraim Dempsey from Carryduff was recognised for his voluntary work with the Royal ULster Constabulary GC, Chief Commissioner of the Girl Guides, Brenda Herron from Hillsborough, was recognised for her work with young people. Josephine Anne McConaghy received an honour for her services to vulnerable families in Lisburn, John Andrew McIlmoyle, vice-principal of Longstone Special Needs School in Dundonald was honoured, as was Professor Julian David Orford from Carryduff.