This was Her Royal Highness’ first visit to 2 R IRISH as the Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment since being handed the military role in August 2023.

The duchess presented the first shamrock to Sergeant George Horner, a D-Day veteran, followed by officers and warrant officers of 2 R IRISH.

The Commanding Officer of 2 R IRISH said: “It is such an honour to have Her Royal Highness present at our parade today to presenting shamrocks to our Rangers, veterans, and cadets, and to meet our families.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the 2nd Battalion, The Royal Irish Regiment (2 R IRISH) in Lisburn, seeing them mark St Patrick’s Day with a parade and presentation of shamrock. Picture: Mark Owens / MOD

"It is very much a family day for the regiment, and it was great to have our new Colonel-in-Chief share the day with the regimental family in Northern Ireland.”