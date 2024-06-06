Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Road users are urged to plan ahead with traffic disruption expected in Carrickfergus on Saturday (June 8) during the Royal Landing Festival.

Around 15,000 participants and spectators are expected during the pageant which marks the arrival of King William on his way to the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is advising motorists the Castle car park, and the harbour slipway, will be closed to users.

The car park will be closed from 6pm on Friday, June 7 and re-open at 6pm on Saturday, June 8.

Traffic may be impacted by parades through the town during the pageant. Photo by: Presseye

In a statement, the council added: “There is alternative free parking at Windrose and Marine Gardens on the day.

"Traffic may also be impacted by parades through the town during the day and we would advise drivers to be aware that, although roads will remain open, there may be delays between 11.30am - 2.30pm and again from 4pm - 5.30pm.”

Meanwhile, police are advising Carrickfergus town centre, Albert Road, Woodburn Road and Marine Highway (main A2 coastal route) areas will be affected between 12 noon and 5.30pm on Saturday, June 8.