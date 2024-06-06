Royal Landing Festival: car park and traffic advice ahead of Carrickfergus pageant
Around 15,000 participants and spectators are expected during the pageant which marks the arrival of King William on his way to the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is advising motorists the Castle car park, and the harbour slipway, will be closed to users.
The car park will be closed from 6pm on Friday, June 7 and re-open at 6pm on Saturday, June 8.
In a statement, the council added: “There is alternative free parking at Windrose and Marine Gardens on the day.
"Traffic may also be impacted by parades through the town during the day and we would advise drivers to be aware that, although roads will remain open, there may be delays between 11.30am - 2.30pm and again from 4pm - 5.30pm.”
Meanwhile, police are advising Carrickfergus town centre, Albert Road, Woodburn Road and Marine Highway (main A2 coastal route) areas will be affected between 12 noon and 5.30pm on Saturday, June 8.
“If you are not planning to attend the event, please seek an alternative route for your journey to avoid potential delays,” the PSNI added.
