The organisers of the annual King William pageant in Carrickfergus have issued a ‘no smoke bombs’ appeal ahead of the event which is expected to attract 10,000 spectators this Saturday (June 14).

Around 5,000 people are due to take part – including 50 bands - in the event organised by Carrickfergus Historical Re-enactment Group to mark the arrival of King William on his way to the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

And the team behind the long-running celebration is keen to prevent the type of incident which has marred other events in recent times.

In a statement, the Royal Landing organisers said: “With our upcoming parade on the 14th, we want to put out a clear and respectful reminder: please do not bring, buy, or use smoke bombs at the event.

The Royal Landing in Carrickfergus is expected to draw around 10,000 spectators (stock image). Photo Pacemaker

"While they may seem like a bit of harmless fun, smoke bombs are having a serious negative impact on the band scene — and they pose real risks:

Health hazards – for children, elderly spectators, and anyone with asthma, COPD, or other respiratory issues, smoke bombs can trigger serious breathing problems;

Damage to bands – uniforms, bannerettes, and flags are being permanently stained. Bands take great pride in their appearance, and it’s costly to repair or replace damaged gear;

Impact on performers – many musicians, especially flautists and pipers, rely on clean, unrestricted air to perform. Even a short burst of smoke can seriously affect their playing.

"We’ve had reports from other events where parents had to leave due to smoke being set off near prams, and bands left with ruined uniforms. That’s not what parades are about.

“Let’s keep our parade safe, inclusive, and enjoyable for all – spectators and performers alike. Thank you for your support and understanding.”

Meanwhile, motorists are advised to expect possible delays and plan ahead for their journey. The organiser say traffic diversions will be in place from 11:00am and road closures (11:30am – 6:00pm) will affect the following areas:

Belfast Road;

Marine Highway;

During parade;

Woodburn Road; North Road (below the bridge);

All town centre roads.

“As part of preparations for the Royal Landing event, please be aware of significant traffic disruption in the area on Saturday 14th June to ensure the safety of both participants and spectators.

"We strongly advise planning your journey in advance, using alternative routes where possible, and allowing extra travel time on the day. Thank you for your cooperation and support in making this a safe and successful event for all.”

The programme includes an Orange Order parade from Woodburn Playing Fields to Carrickfergus Castle 11.45 – 12.45, followed by the landing of King William III at the harbour at 1.00pm with historical pageantry and a parade through the town centre.

Other highlights will be a living historical village at Castle Green, Ulster-Scots entertainment Marine Gardens, live music, Lambeg drumming competition, exhibitions, kids’ zone and food village.

The charity partner for the 2025 Royal Landing is Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.