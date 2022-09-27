Royal recognition for Carrick Connect

Tracey McNickle & Jonny Ewart said: “The vision was to provide a warm and safe environment in which young people could truly be themselves without judgement. With the amazing hard work, dedication and enthusiasm of all of our team, we have now grown to become a very successful youth organisation working hard to improve the lives and well being of the young people in our community. We are truly honoured to not only be nominated, but to have been awarded the Queens Award for Voluntary Service. The QAVS is the highest award given to voluntary groups in the UK and to receive this award in what was Her Majesty’s Jubilee year makes this even more special to us. At our awards night we were very thankful to have been able to sing the National Anthem ‘God Save The Queen’ with HMLL David McCorkell, distinguished guests and our friends and family - a very poignant moment in history.” Carrick Connect can be contacted via facebook page or by email [email protected]