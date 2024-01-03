Royal Ulster Agricultural Society honours long serving members and staff

On Thursday December 21, 2023, two members of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, which is based at the Eikon Centre, Halftown Road in Lisburn, were bestowed with Gold Society Awards.

Dessie Gibson and Sam Coleman were presented with their certificates and badges for 50 plus years’ service as exhibitors at the Balmoral Show.

Dessie first exhibited at 12 years old as he helped his father to show the infamous mare Meta and her foal in the 1969 Hunter Brood Mare class.

Royal Ulster Agricultural Society President Christine Adams also presented a medal and certificate to Paul Nicolay in recognition of 35 years of employment on the farm at Caledon Estate Company.

RUAS President Christine Adams presents Dessie Gibson with his award. Pic credit: RUAS

Three members of staff at the Society were also recognised for their years of dedication, professionalism, and excellence.

Rhonda Geary, David Browne, and Karen Hughes have accumulated a striking collective 105 years of employment at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society and continue to be treasured members of this busy team.

Davey first joined the Society team in 1988 as a fully qualified joiner.

Karen Hughes celebrates 40 years of employment at the Society with RUAS President Christine Adams. Pic credit: RUAS

His ‘can do’ attitude was key to helping him develop professionally and in 2009 he was appointed Operations Manager.

Having tackled the biggest challenge of his career so far when the Balmoral Show moved from the King’s Hall site in 2012, Davey’s expertise has become key to the Show’s ongoing success.