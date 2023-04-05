Royal Ulster Agricultural Society honours stalwart member Cynthia Aiken

At the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society’s Council meeting held on Friday March 31 at T3 Conference Centre, House of Vic Ryn in Lisburn, the prestigious President’s Plate was awarded.

This award acknowledges a member of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) who has made a significant contribution over a period of years.

This year’s worthy recipient is Cynthia Aiken. Cynthia has been part of the fabric of the RUAS since the late 1970s when she started showing prize-winning sheep, accompanied by her young sons.

Cynthia has been stewarding at Balmoral since the early 1980s and a member of Council since 2007. She has been a member of numerous committees; including Sheep, Catering, Beef & Lamb, Show Dates and Nomination, and was recently elected Vice President of the Society.

RUAS President Christine Adams and RUAS Commercial & Financial Director Theresa Morrissey present the President’s Plate Cynthia Aiken

Outside of the Society, Cynthia is dedicated to the local rural community, helping prevent rural isolation and maintain positive mental wellbeing.

She is a very active supporter of various breed societies and valued member of the Castlewellan Agricultural Society.

Cynthia also runs a successful pedigree sheep flock alongside her husband. They have bred some of the most sought-after bloodlines within their four breeds of sheep - Beltex, Charollais, Border Leiste, and Texel.

They are recognised the length and breadth of the UK for their knowledge of the sheep industry and have judged at many of the major agricultural shows across the country.

The 154th Balmoral Show will take place from Wednesday May 10 to Saturday May 13, 2023 at Balmoral Park, Lisburn.