A historic Carrickfergus homestead with links to the famous ocean liner Titanic has gone on the market.

Semi-detached thatched cottage Fool’s Haven dates back more than 250 years, and has previously operated as a holiday let.

It is the former home of journalist, playwright and author Ruddick Millar, who was honoured with a blue heritage plaque at the site in 2012.

Ruddick’s father, Thomas Millar, was one of the many people who lost his life on board Titanic after it sank in April 1912.

Fools Haven holiday cottage pictured in 2012. Photo: National World

The family’s poignant story is outlined in the book The Two Pennies by journalist and author Susie Millar – Thomas’s great-granddaughter.

The book tells which tells of how Thomas, before setting sail on the doomed vessel where he would work as a deck engineer, gave his two sons a pair of coins each and told them not to spend them until his return.

Sadly, Thomas never made it back and his sons, Thomas junior and William Ruddick, were raised by their great-aunt at Fool’s Haven.

The historic property is now on the market for offers around £219,950 with Ulster Property Sales.

The internal layout offers two bedrooms, the online property listing notes, a lounge open plan to a dining area, and a kitchen diner.

There’s also a ground floor bathroom with a Victorian-style freestanding bath, along with a shower room.

Externally, the enclosed rear gardens feature a purpose-built barbecue hut.

Fool’s Haven can be found in Boneybefore, just up the road from the Andrew Jackson Cottage – the site of the ancestral home of the seventh President of the United States.

Meanwhile, it is not the first time in recent months that house-hunters were offered the chance to snap up a piece of seafaring history.

Grade B2 listed building Maritime Cottage, on Belfast Road, was listed for sale earlier in 2025.

The premises was designed and built by shipbuilder Paul Rodgers in the late nineteenth century, and was once used as both a home and a drawing office.

The property is also the site of a blue plaque, unveiled by the Ulster History Circle in 2007 to mark Rodgers’ contribution to Northern Ireland’s naval heritage.

