Runners gear up to push disabled team-mate around Dublin Marathon course
Francis Stewart was a keen marathon runner before he had a serious accident and sustained multiple life changing injuries in June 2015.
The Magherafelt man spent six months in hospital and his injuries meant he could never work again and needed full time care. It also meant that he could never run again.
A group of his friends decided to start taking him to Park Runs and other races - pushing him around the courses in his wheelchair allowing him to feel part of the occasion.
Paul McErlain, a member of 'Team Francis’, said Francis gets great joy from this and loves to encourage other competitors.
"This year we have managed to get Francis entered as an assisted runner into the Dublin Marathon and decided it was a great opportunity to raise funding for local charities. I hope this gives you some insight to the challenge ahead for Team Francis.
"Team Francis would like to thank you so much for your donation to St Vincent De Paul and Foyle Hospice. Both charities are very much in need of funding.” If you would like to contribute visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/team-francis?utm_term=kZdJVy5nd
Paul added: “St Vincent De Paul are the understated heroes of our community helping so many who have fallen on hard times especially in this cost of living crisis as well as Foyle Hospice who bring much needed support for children with cancer and their families.”