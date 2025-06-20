Runners of all ages take to the streets for the Lisburn half marathon, 10k, and fun run

Organised by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, the sell-out event saw competitive runners, families and schools take on the challenge of one of Northern Ireland’s favourite running events.

This year also heralded the introduction of an exciting new route for the Half Marathon and 10K which took in the Eikon Centre site. The ‘flat and fast’ course provided a traffic free zone to help runners clock up a personal best time.

The Fun Run was sponsored by MB Chicken with every fun runner also receiving a Big Mary Combo voucher.

There were lots of prize giveaways along with entertainment from Cool Fm’s Pete Snodden and a special performance from the Rock Choir.

Some of the country’s most talented runners crossed the finishing line with Gillian McCrory taking top honours in the Women’s Half Marathon with a time of 1:25:04 while Kate Mulholland took a well-deserved second spot and Naomi McGuckin third.

In the Men’s Half Marathon, Patrick McCall made it onto the podium in first place in an impressive time of 1:11:22 with Adam Smyth taking second place and Shane Donnelly finishing a strong third.

In the Half Marathon Wheelchair race, Jayne Bleakley was placed highest finishing female with a time of 1:09:46 while the male event was picked up by Jim Corbett in 1:09:43. Team Kerr won the 10K Wheelchair event.

Hannah Gilliland crossed the finish line in first place in the Women’s 10K in 33:59, followed by Michelle Donnelly in second and Claire Whiteside in third place.

In the Men's 10K, Cameron Stewart clocked up a first place with a quick time of 31:53 closely followed by Brandon McKeown in second place and Noel McNally in third.

The Fun Run was keenly contended with Caitlyn Dickenson picking up first place in the female event, followed by Liv Douglas in second and Jessica Kennedy in third place. The Male Fun Run event was won by Connor McCrory who excelled to first place. Second place was won by Harry Moffitt and third place Matthew Fleming.

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Alderman Amanda Grehan said: “It was fantastic to cheer on the runners as they crossed the finishing line and see first-hand the amazing determination and community spirit of our participants.

"There were people taking part for the first time, while others had run many events over the last four decades.

"I was also thrilled to see so many schools and organisations with a disability taking part as I am passionate about improving opportunities and inclusive for people with disabilities in the council area.

"I was honoured to meet so many people around the course earlier when competing in the Fun Run with friends of Parkview Special School. There was such a great atmosphere and lots of fun along the way.”

The Chair of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee, Councillor Tim Mitchell added: “I was delighted to see so many runners gathering at the start line to take part in this great event. All three races were sold out, which shows its popularity with competitive runners and families over the last 42 years.

"As a keen runner, I know the importance of offering an event of this scale which inspires people to come together to get active.

“I would like to thank local business MB Chicken for kindly sponsoring this year’s Fun Run in partnership with title sponsor Vitality Membership. Your support and generosity were very much appreciated.”

1 . INUS-20-06-25-Fun Run 1-NIRUpload.jpg The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Alderman Amanda Grehan and the Chair of Communities and Wellbeing, Councillor Tim Mitchell at the start line of the 2025 Vitality Membership Lisburn Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and MB Chicken Fun Run Photo: LCCC

2 . INUS-20-06-25-Fun Run 5-NIRUpload.jpg The top 3 finishers in the men’s 10K. Cameron Stewart (1st),Brandon McKeown (2nd) and Noel McNally (3rd) with Councillor Tim Mitchell and Cool FM’s Pete Snodden Photo: LCCC

3 . INUS-20-06-25-Fun Run 4-NIRUpload.jpg Half Marathon Wheelchair event winners Jayne Bleakley and Jim Corbett with Councillor Tim Mitchell. Photo: LCCC