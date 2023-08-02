On Sunday July 30 RunThrough returned to the historic venue of Hillsborough Castle for the Hillsborough Castle & Gardens Running Festival, welcoming over 2000 runners to the beautiful grounds.

In the Men’s Half Marathon there was an incredibly close battle for the overall win with 1st and 2nd only being split by 17 seconds once they had crossed the finish line with Luke Watts taking the race win in an impressive time of 1:16:23.

The Women’s Half Marathon winner, Alice Brear Clarkson (East Down AC), had plenty of margin with her win finishing in 1:29:30 and breaking that sub 90 minute barrier that so many runners aspire to do.

In the Men’s 10k there was an equally close race at the start with 1st and 2nd separated by 10 seconds but Ryan Moore (North Belfast Harriers) crossed the finish line and ‘took the tape’ in 36 minutes flat. Nadine McIntyre (Enniskillen Running Club) won the women’s 10k race in 39:16, again dipping under that sought after sub 40 barrier.

In the 5k races it was the women’s race that could barely be separated at the front with only 9 seconds splitting the 1st and 2nd place women. It was Shileen O’Kane (Lagan Valley AC) that took the victory in 22:05 and Stephen Lyster (Lagan Valley AC) took the men’s win in a rapid 17:15.

There was an incredibly strong showing of local club runners from various running and athletics clubs in the local area including: Clonliffe Harriers, Albertville Harriers, Victoria Park & Connswater Athletics Club, Newry City Runners, Saintfield Striders, North Belfast Harriers, Enniskillen Running Club and East Down AC among others.

There was a fantastic atmosphere on the day which all runners enjoyed with morale boosted by all of the volunteers and marshalls out on the beautiful and scenic course.

Matt Wood, Co-Founder of RunThrough, said: “We are always so glad to be able to return to incredible venues like Hillsborough Castle & Gardens to provide runners of all levels, ages and abilities opportunities to run and enjoy being active.

"We are on a mission to inspire a more active nation through running and the provision of quality, inclusive event experiences for runners and to be a leading voice within the endurance and mass participation industries.

"It was fantastic to see so many runners taking part in all event distances on Sunday and brilliant to see runners returning year after year.”

1 . Runners flock to the Hillsborough Running Festival Over 2000 people took part in the running festival, which took in the sights of Hillsborough, including the forest park, the fort, the castle and its gorgeous gardens Photo: Paul Lavery

