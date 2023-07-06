After almost four years at the helm of Cookstown-based farming charity, Rural Support, Veronica Morris, has announced she will step down from her Chief Executive role at the end of December 2023.

The Killeeshil native joined the charity in December 2019 and has led it through a period of rapid growth which included managing the impact of the COVID pandemic on operations and in exacerbating isolation across the farming community.

Since then, in a demanding environment, the charity has gone through significant change to help meet industry needs. With a threefold expansion in teams and income, it now has 80 people in its staff, Associate, and volunteer teams, working across the region, with turnover

increased from £389,800 in 2020/21 to £839,500 in 2022/23 and a forecasted growth to c£1m this financial year.

Veronica Morris, pictured right with King Charles III, and Gemma Daly. Credit: Rural Support

Speaking of her decision to move on from Rural Support, Veronica said “This has been a very personal and difficult decision to make. It has been my privilege to lead Rural Support for the past four years with many highlights, challenges, and achievements for the whole team.

"With the charity’s profile raised, operations strengthened, needs-based programmes established, stakeholder engagement prioritised, and new income streams created, a sustainable future lies ahead for the charity and it’s time to hand over the baton to a new Chief Executive to take it forward into the next strategic period.

"I will treasure the experiences I have had and the people I have connected with; the awards that acknowledged the commitment and contribution of our teams to the industry; and helping support farmers and farming families to build their farm businesses and find solutions to hard-hitting problems and often tragic circumstances.

"What was achieved was only achieved because of the support and hard work of my colleagues and people from across the industry who have been open, warm, and willing to drive the transition of Rural Support onwards to a strong future, and for that I am very grateful.