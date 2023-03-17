Rural Support provides tailored mentoring and counselling for farming community

Developing skills and tools to identify these challenges at an early stage and seeking support to become physically and mentally prepared to deal with them when they arise is a crucial aspect of farming life.

Cookstown-based Rural Support are there for families who require support and provide up to date and readily available assistance and resources for all farming families through their dedicated counselling and mentoring service.

The Rural Support counselling and mentoring team are all knowledgeable of the agriculture industry and are trained in Mental Health First Aid and operate using a trauma informed care approach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This ensures they have the necessary skills and abilities to help farmers and farming families to deal with the challenges and issues they may face.

Rural Support are there for families who require support and provide up to date and readily available assistance and resources for all farming families through their dedicated counselling and mentoring service.

Veronica Morris CEO of Rural Support commented “In our experience the more support and information that farmers and farming families access at times of difficulty the better, and the earlier they access it, the better the outcome.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rural Support provide these services at point of need and at no cost to the farmer or farming family, so I would strongly encourage those in the agri-community to take advantage of these services when needed”.

If you are experiencing worries and challenges in relation to your farm business and unsure what to do, call Rural Support’s free confidential support line on 0800 138 1678; and the team will help work out the best options with you, for you and your farm family.

If you know of someone who could benefit from talking to Rural Support, contact them on behalf of the individual (with their permission) and Rural Support can make that call.

Advertisement