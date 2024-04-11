Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application was lodged by MBA Planning, College House, Citylink Business Park, Belfast, on behalf of Killahoey Ltd., M12 Business Park, Portadown.

The retail unit (Unit G, Central Way) was once occupied by Trespass Store. The two-storey outlet sits next door to Primark, which opened just before Christmas 2022 in the old Debenhams unit.

The Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council planners’ report notes: “The existing building is located at Rushmere Shopping Centre and is a unit within the large complex, in close proximity to other units of a similar style such as Primark, River Island, Intersport, H&M etc.

“Officers consider the unit forms part of a mixed-use retail led development and therefore could be justified.

“Furthermore, it is considered the proposed development does not compromise the objectives of the policy in ensuring the continuance of a compact and attractive shopping destination offering choice and convenience.

“Therefore, on this basis, officers consider that the proposal is acceptable, with a substantial number of retail units remaining within the Rushmere Shopping Complex.