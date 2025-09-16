Ryan Cunningham: PSNI name young man who died following road traffic collision in Downpatrick
Ryan Cunningham, who was 21, passed away following the crash on the Ballydugan Road.
He was the driver of a silver VW Bora which was involved in a collision with a grey Toyota Avensis.
Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said Mr Cunningham was pronounced deceased at the scene.
"The passenger of the same vehicle, a man also aged in his 20s, was seriously injured, and remains in hospital at this time.
"Two women who were travelling in the Toyota Avensis also required hospital treatment.
Insp Adair said an investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened is ongoing.
"The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, or was travelling in the area at the time and captured any dashcam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 760 15/09/25.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/