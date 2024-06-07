Ryan McMenemy. Police said Ryan's hair is now believed to be blue. Picture: released by PSNI

Police are urgently seeking public help in locating a young man driving a black Volkswagen Golf.

They said they are concerned for the safety of Ryan McMenemy, who was last seen this morning around 10am in the Princess Avenue area of Cookstown.

He was seen driving off in a black Volkswagen Golf registration mark MV11ULE.

Police have issued a photo of Ryan, but said his hair is now believed to be blue in colour.