Ryan McMenemy: Cookstown PSNI 'concerned for safety' of black VW Golf driver said to have blue hair
Police are urgently seeking public help in locating a young man driving a black Volkswagen Golf.
They said they are concerned for the safety of Ryan McMenemy, who was last seen this morning around 10am in the Princess Avenue area of Cookstown.
He was seen driving off in a black Volkswagen Golf registration mark MV11ULE.
Police have issued a photo of Ryan, but said his hair is now believed to be blue in colour.
Anyone with any information on Ryan's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote serial 460 07/07/24.
