Police have launched an appeal on social media in a bid to locate missing person, Saber Abdallah.

Posting on the Police North Belfast Facebook page this afternoon (Friday, November 3), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Saber Abdallah.

"Saber was last seen at lunchtime on Wednesday, November 1 in the area of Antrim Road, Belfast. He is described as being 5'7" tall, of slim build with short dark hair which is shaved at the sides and afro styled on top.

Saber Abdallah. (Pic supplied by PSNI).

"He was last seen wearing a puffer jacket and jeans, carrying a rucksack with black headphones around his neck.”

The spokesperson added: “Saber is believed to frequent the area of Belfast city centre and Botanic Avenue.