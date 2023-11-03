Saber Abdallah: PSNI 'increasingly concerned' for missing man's welfare
Posting on the Police North Belfast Facebook page this afternoon (Friday, November 3), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Saber Abdallah.
"Saber was last seen at lunchtime on Wednesday, November 1 in the area of Antrim Road, Belfast. He is described as being 5'7" tall, of slim build with short dark hair which is shaved at the sides and afro styled on top.
"He was last seen wearing a puffer jacket and jeans, carrying a rucksack with black headphones around his neck.”
The spokesperson added: “Saber is believed to frequent the area of Belfast city centre and Botanic Avenue.
“If you have seen Saber, or know of his whereabouts, please contact police officers on the non emergency 101, quoting serial number 389 02/11/23.”