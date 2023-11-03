Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Saber Abdallah: PSNI 'increasingly concerned' for missing man's welfare

Police have launched an appeal on social media in a bid to locate missing person, Saber Abdallah.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 17:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Posting on the Police North Belfast Facebook page this afternoon (Friday, November 3), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Saber Abdallah.

"Saber was last seen at lunchtime on Wednesday, November 1 in the area of Antrim Road, Belfast. He is described as being 5'7" tall, of slim build with short dark hair which is shaved at the sides and afro styled on top.

Read More
Three in five disabled people in Northern Ireland out of work
Saber Abdallah. (Pic supplied by PSNI).Saber Abdallah. (Pic supplied by PSNI).
Saber Abdallah. (Pic supplied by PSNI).
Most Popular

"He was last seen wearing a puffer jacket and jeans, carrying a rucksack with black headphones around his neck.”

The spokesperson added: “Saber is believed to frequent the area of Belfast city centre and Botanic Avenue.

“If you have seen Saber, or know of his whereabouts, please contact police officers on the non emergency 101, quoting serial number 389 02/11/23.”

Related topics:PSNIPoliceFacebook