Sad news as body of man found in Maghera area in search for missing person Lee Johnston

Police last night confirmed that the body of a man was located in the search for high risk missing person – Lee Johnston.
By Una Culkin
Published 19th Oct 2023, 09:13 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 09:13 BST
The Community Rescue Service Northern District CRS posted on social media last night: "We regret to inform you that late this evening CRS volunteers discovered a body believed to be that of the missing person."

In a statement, the PSNI said the body was located in the Maghera area and officers remain at the scene.

A post from Community Rescue Service Northern District said: "We regret to inform you that late this evening CRS volunteers discovered a body believed to be that of the missing person.”

They extended their sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.

