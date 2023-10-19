Police last night confirmed that the body of a man was located in the search for high risk missing person – Lee Johnston.

The Community Rescue Service Northern District CRS posted on social media last night: "We regret to inform you that late this evening CRS volunteers discovered a body believed to be that of the missing person."

In a statement, the PSNI said the body was located in the Maghera area and officers remain at the scene.

