Sad news as body of man found in Maghera area in search for missing person Lee Johnston
Police last night confirmed that the body of a man was located in the search for high risk missing person – Lee Johnston.
In a statement, the PSNI said the body was located in the Maghera area and officers remain at the scene.
A post from Community Rescue Service Northern District said: "We regret to inform you that late this evening CRS volunteers discovered a body believed to be that of the missing person.”
They extended their sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.